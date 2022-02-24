Feb 24, 2022 / 03:20PM GMT

Michele Gross Buck - The Hershey Company - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning, everyone. I'm Michele Buck, Chief Executive Officer of The Hershey Company. We're glad to be here with you today to discuss our strategies for sustaining the strong momentum we have on our business. Before we begin, let me remind you that our presentation contains forward-looking statements. Please keep this in mind as we move through the presentation and refer to the appendix of our presentation posted on our website for reconciliations of non-GAAP items.



We hope that after today's presentation, you will come away with increased confidence that our brands and strategies enable us to continue delivering advantaged results in the coming years. We had a strong foundation before the pandemic with great brands in growing categories and a track record of consistently delivering strong earnings per share. While we have been extremely focused on execution in the past 2 years, we have also continued to advance our strategies to further transform our business and position ourselves well for the future.



As I refl