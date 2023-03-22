Hershey Co Investor Day Transcript

Mar 22, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Melissa Poole - The Hershey Company - VP of IR & Corporate Finance



All right. Hey, good morning, everyone. Welcome. So happy to have you here, especially knowing I know it's a very crazy market, and you guys all have a lot of other things in your mind. So we don't take it lightly that you are here with us today. So happy to have you. I'm going to get a few quick things out of the way. We have a packed agenda. Our favorite slide, we will have to make forward-looking statements this morning. Please keep that in mind.



For those of you online, we have a couple of instructions coming up for you. We have a session from 9 to 11. That's going to be this one. For those of you in person, we'll have some stuff after lunch, and we'll give you a little bit more guidance on what to do and how to kind of operate in your groups for that session. But we're going to really focus the agenda on things that are top of mind. For all of you today our strategies for the next couple of years, where we're investing a lot of money. Thank you for those of you who kind of gave feedback for what you want to hear this mornin