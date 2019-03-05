Mar 05, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT
Charles Stephen Tusa - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD
All right. Moving right along. We have Hubbell, and CFO, Bill Sperry. Bill, thanks for joining us.
William R. Sperry - Hubbell Incorporated - Senior VP & CFO
Thanks for having us. Always a pleasure to be here with you, guys.
Charles Stephen Tusa - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD
Bill has a boot on his left leg. I have a boot on my right leg, but I'm still on crutches. So further along.
William R. Sperry - Hubbell Incorporated - Senior VP & CFO
Three-legged race. We'll be a mean contender.
Charles Stephen Tusa - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD
If you average us out, we're like a person.
William R. Sperry - Hubbell Incorporated - Senior VP & CFO
Yes.
Charles Stephen Tusa - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD
An actua
Hubbell Inc at JPMorgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference Transcript
Mar 05, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...