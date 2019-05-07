May 07, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
David G. Nord - Hubbell Incorporated - Chairman, President & CEO
All right. Okay. We are at the appointed hour. So good morning. In accordance with the notice of meeting, please to call the order the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Hubbell Incorporated. I'm David Nord, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hubbell, and I'll be presiding over today's meeting.
On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, we'd like to welcome you to this morning's meeting.
At this time, I'd like to introduce Bill Sperry, Hubbell's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Kathy Lane, Hubbell's Vice President and Acting General Counsel and Secretary joining me upfront here.
I'd also like to introduce each of the nominees for Director of the company who are seated in the audience. If you'll stand when I introduce you. Carlos Cardoso, Anthony Guzzi, Neal Keating, Bonnie Lind, our newest director; John Malloy, Judy Marks, John Russell and Steven Shawley.
Also with us today is Marco Carducci, partnered with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP; and [Patricia H
Hubbell Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 07, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...