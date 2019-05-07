Hubbell Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

David G. Nord - Hubbell Incorporated - Chairman, President & CEO



All right. Okay. We are at the appointed hour. So good morning. In accordance with the notice of meeting, please to call the order the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Hubbell Incorporated. I'm David Nord, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hubbell, and I'll be presiding over today's meeting.



On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, we'd like to welcome you to this morning's meeting.



At this time, I'd like to introduce Bill Sperry, Hubbell's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Kathy Lane, Hubbell's Vice President and Acting General Counsel and Secretary joining me upfront here.



I'd also like to introduce each of the nominees for Director of the company who are seated in the audience. If you'll stand when I introduce you. Carlos Cardoso, Anthony Guzzi, Neal Keating, Bonnie Lind, our newest director; John Malloy, Judy Marks, John Russell and Steven Shawley.



Also with us today is Marco Carducci, partnered with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP; and [Patricia H