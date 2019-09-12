Hubbell Inc at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference Transcript

Sep 12, 2019 / 04:55PM GMT

Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



All right. Welcome back, everybody. With me on stage, a longtime attendee of Laguna, we're happy to have from Hubbell, CEO Dave Nord, CFO Bill Sperry. Guys, thanks for joining us.



David G. Nord - Hubbell Incorporated - Chairman & CEO



Glad to be here.



Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Dave, you wouldn't just mind kind of giving us a lay of the land, what you're seeing out there and some of the big focal points that you guys are working on right now, just to lead us off?



David G. Nord - Hubbell Incorporated - Chairman & CEO



Sure. I hope that longtime participant here isn't an indication of getting old, but...



Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



No. Seasoned. Wise.



David G. Nord - Hubbell Incorporated - Chairman & CEO<