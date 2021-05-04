Hubbell Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for Hubbell Incorporated.



(Operator Instructions) I would now like to introduce Dave Nord, the Executive Chairman of Hubbell Incorporated.



David G. Nord -



Good morning. In accordance with the notice of meeting, I'm pleased to call to order the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Hubbell Incorporated.



I'm Dave Nord, the Executive Chairman of Hubbell, and I will be presiding over today's meeting. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I'd like to welcome you to this morning's meeting.



At this time, I'm joined at this virtual meeting by Gerben Bakker, Hubbell's President and Chief Executive Officer and also a Director; Bill Sperry, Hubbell's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Katie Lane, Hubbell's Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary.



Also joining us at this virtual meeting are each of the nominees for director of the company; Gerben Bakker, Carlos Cardoso, Anthony Guzzi, Rhett Hernandez, Neal Keating, Bonnie Lind, Jo