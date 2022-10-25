Q3 2022 Hubbell Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2022 Hubbell Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Dan Innamorato. Please go ahead.



Daniel Joseph Innamorato - Hubbell Incorporated - Director of IR



Thanks, Lisa. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing our third quarter 2022 results. The press release and slides are posted to the Investors section of our website at hubbell.com.



I'm joined today by our Chairman, President and CEO, Gerben Bakker; and our Executive Vice President and CFO, Bill Sperry. Please note our comments this morning may include statements related to the expected future results of our company and are forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Therefore, please note the discussion of forward-looking statements in our press release and considered incorporate