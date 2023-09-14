Hubbell Inc at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference Transcript

Sep 14, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT
Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Thanks, everybody, for joining us for day 3 of Laguna. I'm pleased to have on stage with me next the team from Hubbell, I have the CEO, Gerben Bakker here. Gerben, thanks for joining us. Always a pleasure it's your first time out here. So hopefully, we kept the seats warm for you. I understand the few things you want to go through first is some opening remarks. Obviously, we can get is some Q&A. But talk about. I'll let you lead it off, and we'll go to take it from there.
Gerben W. Bakker - Hubbell Incorporated - President, CEO & Chairman
Awesome. Great. Thanks, Josh, and thanks, everybody, for joining and your interest in Hubbell. I just wanted to start off with a couple of comments as I look at the business. And perhaps starting with 2023 and the good year that we're having this year. And if you look at the standing guidance that we've provided, earnings per share growth of over 40%. I would say with 6 -- 6-ish months, a half year left that I feel confident that we're going
