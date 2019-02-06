Q4 2018 Humana Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Amy K. Smith - Humana Inc. - Vice President, IR



Thank you, and good morning. In a moment, Bruce Broussard, Humana's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Kane, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our fourth quarter 2018 results and our financial outlook for 2019. Following these prepared remarks, we will open up the line for a question-and-answer session with industry analysts. I would like to welcome our new Chief Legal Officer, Joe Ventura. Joe will be joining Bruce and Brian for the Q&A session.



We encourage the investing public and media to listen to both management's prepared remarks and the related Q&A with analyst