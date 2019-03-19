Humana Inc Investor Day Transcript

Mar 19, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Amy K. Smith - Humana Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning. Thank you for joining us today for Humana's 2019 Investor Day. We're very appreciative for you all being here in the room, and for those watching on the webcast, we thank you as well.



I have a few housekeeping items for you today. Our agenda is here. It's in the books at the tables. For those of you in the room and online, you should be seeing it on your screen, and I believe you can download the slides.



So this is the agenda of the day. We will have Q&A sessions. So we will pass around some microphones if you want to ask questions after certain of the panels. We do ask that you try to ask questions that are related to the topics the panel discussed, and then Bruce and Brian will be available at the end of the day Q&A as well for some of your more broad questions.



Our cautionary statement, we do include certain measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. And so we encourage you to look at our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations that are included in the back of the presentation.

