Sep 04, 2019 / 01:40PM GMT
Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst
Hello, all. I'm Peter Costa, Wells Fargo's health care services analyst. Thank you all for coming. I appreciate your being here today. We're very happy to have with us Humana. Humana is a company that is focused on Medicare Advantage and has several other areas of business. A bit more recently, a little bit in Medicaid and some growth as well in the commercial business.
I'd like to introduce Bruce Broussard, the CEO of Humana, who's with us today. And out in the audience is Lisa Stoner, she's the Director of Investor Relations. And so we're going to just do this as a fireside chat, but you're welcome to ask questions. If you want to ask questions, there will be some instructions up on the screen on how to text me your question or send me your question, or you can just ask it by raising your hand and getting my attention.
So we'll start with some straight-up Q&A. Is that okay, Bruce?
Bruce Dale Broussard - Humana Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Th
Humana Inc at Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Transcript
Sep 04, 2019 / 01:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...