Humana Inc at Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Transcript

Sep 04, 2019 / 01:40PM GMT

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst



Hello, all. I'm Peter Costa, Wells Fargo's health care services analyst. Thank you all for coming. I appreciate your being here today. We're very happy to have with us Humana. Humana is a company that is focused on Medicare Advantage and has several other areas of business. A bit more recently, a little bit in Medicaid and some growth as well in the commercial business.



I'd like to introduce Bruce Broussard, the CEO of Humana, who's with us today. And out in the audience is Lisa Stoner, she's the Director of Investor Relations. And so we're going to just do this as a fireside chat, but you're welcome to ask questions. If you want to ask questions, there will be some instructions up on the screen on how to text me your question or send me your question, or you can just ask it by raising your hand and getting my attention.



So we'll start with some straight-up Q&A. Is that okay, Bruce?



Bruce Dale Broussard - Humana Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Th