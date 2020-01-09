Jan 09, 2020 / 02:35PM GMT

Great. All right. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. I'm Steve Tanal, managed care provider analyst. And to my right is Bruce Broussard, CEO of Humana. Bruce, thanks so much for joining us again this year.



Good morning.



Look forward to chatting a little bit about the business.



- Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity AnalystSo I thought maybe we'd start off a little bit high level, talk about strategy, a little bit about value-based reimbursement and the integrated model, kind of what you guys have been doing for a long time now.I think last year at this conference, we talked for a while about a thought piece you had published that, among other things,