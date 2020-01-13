Humana Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 13, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Gary Paul Taylor - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Thanks for joining us for Humana presentation. Humana's a leading health insurance, health care services provider, over 15 million enrollees in its various health care products. 70% -- over 70% of their $65 billion of revenues derived from Medicare Advantage sector, also operates its own captive PBM. It's been building out its home health platform.



I have the CEO, Bruce Broussard, on my right; and CFO, Brian Kane, on my left; and also Amy Smith, Investor Relations. And we're going to go fireside chat format, although it feels awfully formal. There's no fire, hot cocoa or anything, but we'll make do. And then we'll break out across the hallway.



Questions and Answers:

- JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - AnalystSo I think what I want to start -- maybe we'll do some more detailed stuff across the room in the breakout. But maybe to start, 2 of the most common questions that I get, big picture, around your core product, which is the Medicare Advantage