Q2 2020 Humana Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Humana Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Amy Smith, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Amy K. Smith - Humana Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning. In a moment, Bruce Broussard, Humana's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Kane, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our second quarter 2020 results and our updated financial outlook for 2020. Following these prepared remarks, we will open up the lines for a question-and-answer session with industry analysts. Our Chief Legal Officer, Joe Ventura, will also be joining Bruce and Brian for the Q&A session. We encourage the investing public and media to listen to both management prepared remarks and the related Q&A with analysts.



This call is being recorded for replay purposes. That replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of Humana's website, humana.com, later today.



Befo