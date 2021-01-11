Jan 11, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Gary Taylor -



Hi. Good afternoon. Thanks for joining us, continuing on at the 41st Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My pleasure this afternoon to host Humana. As many of you know, Humana is a leading health insurance and health care services provider with over 15 million enrollees in various health products. Over 75% of Humana's revenues are derived from the Medicare Advantage sector. The company also owns and operates some captive PBM, has been building out a home health, hospice and physician platform as well.



So it's my pleasure this afternoon to host President and CEO, Bruce Broussard; and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Kane. And we're going to be in a fireside chat format, so no slides. We're going to jump right into some Q&A.



So gentlemen, welcome to the conference. Glad to see you.



Questions and Answers:

First question I think I'm going to ask is just around your Friday 8-K. Generated a fair amount of investor interest. So some of the unmitigated positives in that are boosting the individual MA enrollment guidance, boostin