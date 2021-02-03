Q4 2020 Humana Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



With that, I would now like to hand the conference over to Amy Smith, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, and please go ahead.



Amy K. Smith - Humana Inc. - VP of IR



Amy K. Smith - Humana Inc. - VP of IR

Thank you, and good morning. In a moment, Bruce Broussard, Humana's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Kane, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our fourth quarter 2020 results and our updated financial outlook for 2021. Following these prepared remarks, we will open up the lines for a question-and-answer session with industry analysts. Our Chief Legal Officer, Joe Ventura, will also be joining Bruce and Brian for the Q&A session.