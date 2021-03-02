Humana Inc at Cowen Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Mar 02, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Charles Rhyee - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Good morning. Thanks for joining us today for our next presentation, and we're very honored to have Humana presenting today. And presenting for the company is Brian Kane, Chief Financial Officer. We're going to be doing a fireside chat. And if you have any questions, there should be a box in the webcast that you can put that in. And if we have time, we'll try to get some of those questions in as well. So Brian, thanks for joining us this morning.



Brian Andrew Kane - Humana Inc. - CFO



Great. Well, good morning, Charles, and good morning, everyone. It's good to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystThat's great. And so let's just jump right in. And I just wanted to talk about the Medicare Advantage business. And I guess, overall here, right, you recently provided '21 guidance of $21.25 to $21.75, with the midpoint above the high end of yo