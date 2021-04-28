Q1 2021 Humana Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Humana First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



With that, I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Amy Smith, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, and please go ahead.



Amy K. Smith - Humana Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning. In a moment, Bruce Broussard, Humana's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Kane, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our first quarter 2021 results and our updated financial outlook for 2021. Following these prepared remarks, we will open up the lines for a question-and-answer session with industry analysts. Joe Ventura, our Chief Legal Officer, will also be joining Bruce and Brian for the Q&A session. We encourage the investing public and media to listen to both management's prepared remarks and the related Q&A with analysts.



Additionally, we have posted supporting materials to our Investor Relat