Sep 15, 2021 / 12:45PM GMT

Rivka Regina Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to day 5 of Morgan Stanley's Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Ricky Goldwasser, Morgan Stanley's healthcare services analyst. It's a real pleasure for me to introduce our next speakers. With me today is Bruce Broussard, President and CEO of Humana; and Susan Diamond, Humana's CFO. And this is, I think, Susan's first investor conference since she stepped into the CFO role. So Susan, great to have you here with us.



Before I kick it off over to Bruce, just wanted to make a couple of introductory comments. First of all, I wanted to highlight to everybody, Morgan Stanley's Alliance for Children's Mental Health that uses the resources of the Morgan Stanley foundation in collaboration with the expertise of our key nonprofit member organizations in the mental health space to help address children's mental health, specifically the challenges of stress, anxiety and depression.



And now more than ever, we need urgent coordinated efforts to prevent the existing global crisis in children's mental heal