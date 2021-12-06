Dec 06, 2021 / 06:10PM GMT

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research



All right. I want to thank everyone for joining us today at the BofA Healthcare Conference. Presenting today are now we have Humana, which is one of the largest providers of health insurer, specifically to seniors in the U.S. Presenting today, we have Susan Diamond, who's the Chief Financial Officer. Lisa Stoner from Investor Relations is also with us. And Susan, we thought was a fantastic presenters here, not only as the CFO of the company, but also given her experience with the home care division within Humana. So thanks for joining us.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity ResearchI want to spend the majority of the time talking about what you're doing on the home care side, but I think maybe spend the first 5 minutes or maybe 10 minutes, just kind of talking about some of the broader managed care Humana themes that are going on right now.So maybe just to start the conversation. It felt like it really was