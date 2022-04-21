Humana Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Kurt J. Hilzinger - Humana Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



All right. The meeting will please come to order. I'm Kurt Hilzinger, Chairman of the Board of Humana. I will act as Chairman of this meeting. Joe Ventura, Chief Legal Officer of the company, will act as secretary of the meeting.



Joining us on the stage is Bruce Broussard, Humana's President and Chief Executive Officer. I'd like to welcome all stockholders and guests to this meeting, including those stockholders participating through our webcast.



We've made available the rules of conduct for this meeting, which we ask participants to follow so that we may conduct the meeting in an orderly fashion. As outlined in the rules of conduct, I wish to remind you that only stockholders may address the meeting. And in fairness to all stockholders, please do not address the meeting until recognized and limit your remarks to the item of business currently being discussed and to no longer than 3 minutes.



At this time, I'd like to ask Joe to give a report of the secretary.



Joseph C. Ventura - Hum