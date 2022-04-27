Q1 2022 Humana Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Humana Incorporated First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Lisa Stoner, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ma'am, please begin.



Lisa M. Stoner - Humana Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning. In a moment, Bruce Broussard, Humana's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Susan Diamond, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our first quarter 2022 results and our updated financial outlook for 2022.



Following these prepared remarks, we will open up the line for a question-and-answer session with industry analysts. Joe Ventura, our Chief Legal Officer, will also be joining Bruce and Susan for the Q&A session. We encourage the investing public and media to listen to both management's prepared remarks and the related Q&A with analysts. This call is being recorded for replay purposes. That replay wi