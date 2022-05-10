Humana Inc at Bank of America Healthcare Conference Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 04:20PM GMT

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research



Joining us today. It's my pleasure to be introducing Humana. Humana is one of the largest providers of Medicare Advantage health insurance in the country, but it also has a commercial and growing Medicaid business as well as a Pharmacy and provider services business. Presenting today, we have Susan Diamond, the CFO of the company. We also have Lisa Stoner from the Investor Relations in the audience as well.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity ResearchBut a couple of questions to start off. I don't know if anyone has any questions. By all means, you can bring them up. But at the beginning of the year, we had a situation where Bruce came out and kind of talked about the 4.5% to 5% margin target for the company. And I think he created a little bit of confusion. He wasn't sure whether the company is trying to back off of that? Or it really seems like you're trying to reposition how we should think about margins for the c