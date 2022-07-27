Q2 2022 Humana Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Lisa M. Stoner - Humana Inc. - VP of IR



(technical difficulty)



Humana's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Susan Diamond, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our second quarter 2022 results and our updated financial outlook for 2022. Following these prepared remarks, we will open up the line for a question-and-answer session with industry analysts.



Joe Ventura, our Chief Legal Officer, will also be joining Bruce and Susan for the Q&A session. We encourage the investing public and media to listen to both management's prepared remarks and the related Q&A with analysts. This call is being recorded for replay purposes. That replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of Humana's website, humana.com, later today.



Before we begin our discussion, I need to advise call participants of our cautionary statement. Certain of the matters discussed in this conference call are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Investors are advised to read the detailed risk factors discussed in our latest Form