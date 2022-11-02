Q3 2022 Humana Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q3 2022 Humana Inc. Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Lisa Stoner, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Lisa M. Stoner - Humana Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning. In a moment, Bruce Broussard, Humana's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Susan Diamond, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our third quarter 2022 results and our updated financial outlook for 2022. Following these prepared remarks, we will open up the lines for a question-and-answer session with industry analysts. Joe Ventura, our Chief Legal Officer, will also be joining Bruce and Susan for the Q&A session. We encourage the investing public and media to listen to both management's prepared remarks and the related Q&A with analysts. This call is being recorded for replay purposes. That replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of Humana's website, humana.com, later today. Before we begin our discussion, I need to advise c