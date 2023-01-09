Humana Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 09, 2023 / 11:45PM GMT

Lisa Christine Gill - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Healthcare Technology & Distribution Equity Research and Senior Research Analyst



Great. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Lisa Gill, and I'm the health care services analyst with JPMorgan. It is with great pleasure this afternoon that I have with me, Humana. And for Humana, we have this afternoon CFO, Susan Diamond. Susan, thank you so much for joining me today.



Susan Marie Diamond - Humana Inc. - CFO



Yes. No, thank you for inviting us.



Lisa Christine Gill - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Healthcare Technology & Distribution Equity Research and Senior Research Analyst



So Susan is going to start with a few opening comments, and then we're going to go into a fireside chat.



Susan Marie Diamond - Humana Inc. - CFO



Perfect. okay. So again, thank you for inviting us. We're really pleased to be with you today, especially on the back of the strong AEP membersh