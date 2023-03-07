Humana Inc at Cowen Health Care Conference Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 02:10PM GMT

Gary Paul Taylor - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Thanks for joining us. Gary Taylor, cover health care facilities and managed care here at Cowen. It's my pleasure to introduce Humana. Most of you know, one of the largest Medicare Advantage health insurance and provider companies in the U.S., over 17 million members in this insurance segment also provides primary care, other related health care services via CenterWell and over 230 primary care centers, a growing value-based care home model operates Humana at Home, and we have Chief Executive, Bruce Broussard with us today. So good morning. Thanks for joining us.



Bruce Dale Broussard - Humana Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research AnalystA lot of stuff going on in Medicare, at least from a regulatory perspective right now. But maybe just first, walk us through the journey that Humana has been on a littl