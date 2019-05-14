Arconic Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Katherine Hargrove Ramundo - Arconic Inc. - Executive VP, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Arconic's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I'm Kate Ramundo, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. Joining me on stage is John Plant, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



As we always do at Arconic, we'll discuss safety first. On the screen is a diagram of this room and the emergency exit. Please take a moment to familiarize yourself with the emergency exit. In the event of an emergency evacuation, leave the room through the main door, proceed through the front entrance of the building and cross the parking lot to the far left rally point at the fence line. To seek shelter, upon exiting the main door of the room, turn left to the stairs leading into the basement. Arconic employees will guide you.



The agenda for today's meeting and the proposals to be considered are presented on this slide. John Plant, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who will be presiding at this meeting, will now welcome you and introdu