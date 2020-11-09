Q3 2020 Howmet Aerospace Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you, Sia. Good morning, and welcome to the Howmet Aerospace Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. I'm joined by John Plant, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer; Tolga Oal, Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



After comments by John, Tolga and Ken, we will have a question-and-answer session. I would like to remind you that today's discussions will contain forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations. You can find factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these projections listed in toda