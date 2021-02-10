Feb 10, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Gautam J. Khanna - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Okay. Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for making it through the process of dialing in virtually to our 42nd annual Aerospace, Defense and Industrial conference. We're very fortunate to have with us today kicking off the management team of Howmet Aerospace, along with PT, who runs Investor Relations, who many of you know.



This is meant to be kind of an interview style format. If you have questions, there is a way to shoot them over to me. I'll try to get to them at the end. But I thought maybe it would be best to just get into it, if that's okay with all of you, gentlemen.



John C. Plant - Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Executive Chairman & Co-CEO



Yes, absolutely.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior AnalystTerrific. Welcome, John. I did want to -- there was a number of questions that didn't get asked on the earnings call that I wanted to tick thro