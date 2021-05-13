May 13, 2021 / 01:40PM GMT

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Okay, we are live. Good morning, everybody.



It's Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs aerospace and defense equity research here, very happy to have with us for our next presentation out of my sector coverage Howmet.



With me from the company, on your screen here, you have John Plant, CEO. You have Tolga Oal, the co-CEO. You have Ken Giacobbe, CFO. And then from investor relations, we have PT Luther.



So first of all, thanks to all of you for joining us today. We really appreciate it.



John C. Plant - Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Executive Chairman & Co-CEO



Thanks, Noah. Looking forward to chatting with you.



Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Excellent. I'm going to turn it over to PT, who's going to lead us here with an opening disclaimer. And then we'll jump into my questions. If anybody watching here has questions, you can follow the instructions on the screen. They'll send them