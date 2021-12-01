Dec 01, 2021 / 03:10PM GMT

Good morning. Thanks for joining us for our Ninth Annual Crédit Suisse Industrials Conference. I'm Brian Markovich, the North American Industrial Sector specialist. I'm pleased to present the management of Howmet this morning. With me is John Plant, Chairman and CEO; Ken Giacobbe, CFO; and PT Luther, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Questions and Answers:

So let's just kick it off. Let's look at the industry environment. John, maybe you can start us out by summarizing the last quarter you reported? And then maybe some broad assumptions behind the overall preliminary 2022 revenue outlook of plus 12% to 15%?- Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEOOkay. So our third quarter, we consider to be quite positive in the fact that we said that was going to be the inflection point for Howmet in terms of moving to a growth phase. And indeed that did occur with revenues increasing and with commensurate healthy profitability putting us in the, I'd say, top decile of aeros