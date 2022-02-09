Feb 09, 2022 / 02:20PM GMT

Gautam J. Khanna - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Okay. Great. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference. My name is Gautam Khanna, the research analyst that covers Howmet for Cowen. We're very pleased to have with us the management team of Howmet, John Plant, Chairman and CEO; and Ken Giacobbe, Chief Financial Officer. We also have P.T. Luther who runs our Investor Relations effort. Many of you know all these guys.



This is meant to be free-flowing Q&A with me. So if you have any questions, feel free to shoot me an e-mail, and I'll try to channel those up to the team here.



Welcome, guys. Thank you for joining.



John C. Plant - Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Good morning. Nice to see you again.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior AnalystThank you. Well, let's just get into it. You just had the earnings cal