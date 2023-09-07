Sep 07, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Sheila Karin Kahyaoglu - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



So we have the Howmet Aerospace team on the -- up next. We have Ken, Barbie and John Plant, who's Chairman and CEO. So this...



John C. Plant - Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



And I'm not Barbie.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity AnalystNo, you're not Barbie. John, thanks so much for being here and Ken as well. You guys have raised the sales guide in both Q1 and Q2, which has been a function of both just better performance and stronger outlook, including aerospace build rates. Just to get things started, it might be helpful if you could provide your view on the state of affairs of the aerospace industry and what's going on with the OEM hiccups, production rate ramps from here. And then we'll get into it.- Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEOOkay. So I think where we are is everybody wants