Feb 20, 2019 / 02:10PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good. Well, I think we'll get going with the second fireside chat. It's my pleasure to introduce Tom Williams, Chairman and CEO of Parker Hannifin. Tom, I think, will have some introductory remarks, and then we'll move on to Q&A.



Thomas L. Williams - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Chairman & CEO



So welcome, everybody. Thank you for your interest in Parker. I just had a couple opening slides to kind of frame the company, and then we'll open up for Q&A.



But I thought I would start with what strategically positions us differently than other competitors in our space and other industrial companies and why would you want to invest in Parker. So this isn't an all-inclusive list, but it highlights some of the key competitive differentiators that we have.



First would be the Win Strategy, which I'll talk about more in a second here. It's the business system of the company. We are a decentralized business model. We like that structure. We like the fact that it puts o