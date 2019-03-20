Mar 20, 2019 / 11:25AM GMT
Andrew Burris Obin - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD
Good morning. I guess it's still morning. It's Andrew Obin. I am Bank of America's multi-industrials analyst. And with us today, we have Parker-Hannifin participating with us. We have Cathy Suever, EVP, Finance Administration, and the CFO. And we also have Robin Davenport, VP of Corporate Finance. I know one question I'm going to ask first once they're done with the presentation because somebody smart, well, pointed that out to me. But I know the company has a small presentation and then we'll jump to Q&A. Thank you. Thank you for being here.
Catherine A. Suever - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Executive VP of Finance & Administration and CFO
Thank you, Andrew. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for your time this morning and your interest in Parker. As Andrew said, I'd like to just cover a few slides to get us kicked off here. I think there's a few points that I'd like to make that points out what strategically positions Parker differently than other industrial companies and why you'd want to inve
