Q3 2019 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Parker Hannifin's Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's program, Cathy Suever, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Catherine A. Suever - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Executive VP of Finance & Administration and CFO



Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, and welcome to Parker Hannifin's Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Teleconference. Joining me today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams; and President and Chief Operating Officer, Lee Banks.



Today's presentation slides, together with the audio webcast replay, will be accessible on the company's investor information website at phstock.com for 1 year following today's call.



On Slides 2 and 3, you'll find the company's safe harbor disclosure statement addressing forward-looking statements as well as non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations o