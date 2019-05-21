May 21, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



All right, everybody. Let's get ready to start the afternoon presentations. So up next, we've got Parker Hannifin. Very thrilled to have Chairman and CEO, Tom Williams, who has been with Parker for over 15 years now. Tom, I'm sure we're going to talk some Win Strategy. So without further ado, take it away.



Thomas L. Williams - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Joe, and good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for your attendance and glad to be back at EPG.



So everybody's familiar with the forward-looking statement. Let me jump into, really what makes us different, what are the competitive differentiators that makes us stand out in a crowd. I've covered a lot of these later in the presentation so I'm going just to talk about a few right now.



We are a decentralized business model, so we've gone from 122 divisions down to 80, but we really like that decentralized structure. We like the divisional structure, that closeness to the P&L, that closeness to customers. We have a high amount of intellectual property.