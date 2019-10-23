Parker-Hannifin Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas L. Williams - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Okay. Good morning, everyone. The 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Parker-Hannifin Corporation will please come to order. I'd like to welcome all of our shareholders that are here in person as well as those joining via the webcast. I am Tom Williams, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the company. I will be presiding at this meeting. Sitting with me is Joe Leonti, Vice President and General Counsel and Secretary of the company, who will act as secretary of this meeting.



First, I'd like to introduce our director nominees and other company representatives who are present at today's meeting. The 11 nominees for election as our directors are: Lee Banks, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Bob Bohn, Linda Harty, Kevin Lobo, Candy Obourn, Joe Scaminace, Ãke Svensson, Laura Thompson, James Verrier, Jim Wainscott and myself. Along with Lee, Joe and myself, our other company executives present today are Cathy Suever, Executive Vice President, Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer; Mark Har