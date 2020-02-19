Feb 19, 2020 / 02:45PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Well, thanks, everyone, for coming. Next up, it's my pleasure to have here Tom Williams, Chairman and CEO of Parker Hannifin. There's obviously been a lot going on at the company, with the LORD and Exotic acquisitions that closed late last year. There's an Investor Day in New York coming up in March, so we're looking forward to that.



Maybe, Tom, just a couple of minutes of introductory remarks perhaps, and then we'll go into questions from myself and any from the audience, please.



Thomas L. Williams - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Sounds good. Thank you, Julian, and thank you, everybody, for your interest in Parker, and welcome back to Barclays. It's always great to be back. Thank you for hosting and great to be in Miami.



So I just want to make a couple of quick comments. First, if you look at how the company has done in the last 5 years, we're really pleased with the progress. I would kind of go back to 2015 when we launched the changes to