Parker-Hannifin Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting for Parker-Hannifin Corporation. Our host for today's call is Tom Williams, Chairman of the Board and CEO. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Williams. You may begin, sir.



Thomas L. Williams - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Although we'd hope to be able to hold an in-person meeting this year, we are excited to be able to convene this in a virtual setting with shareholders that are attending via this web portal.



I am Tom Williams, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the company, and I will be presiding at this meeting. Sitting with me appropriately distanced, of course, are Joe Leonti, Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of the Company, who will act as Secretary of this meeting; as well as Lee Banks, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Cathy Suever, Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration, and Chief Financial Officer. The 2020 Annual