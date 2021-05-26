May 26, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Nigel Edward Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon, and welcome back to the Wolfe Industrials and Transports Conference. My name is Nigel Coe. I'm the firm's multi-industry analyst. Today is Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. -- Wednesday, 26th of May. Very, very happy to be welcoming Parker-Hannifin back to the Wolfe conference, specifically, CEO, Tom Williams. Tom, thanks for your time. Always a great opportunity to have a chat with you. Tom, I think you're going to run through some slides for 5 minutes or so, and then we'll get into Q&A.



So Tom, over to you.



Thomas L. Williams - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Chairman & CEO



No, sounds good. Thank you, Nigel. It's great to be part of this conference. So if you go ahead and go to the next slide. Everybody is familiar with the forward-looking statement, and we'll pass through that.



So I wanted to start with talking about the breadth of our technologies, and we have 8 motion and control technologies, which is really unmatched in our space and allows us to create