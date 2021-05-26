May 26, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
Nigel Edward Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Good afternoon, and welcome back to the Wolfe Industrials and Transports Conference. My name is Nigel Coe. I'm the firm's multi-industry analyst. Today is Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. -- Wednesday, 26th of May. Very, very happy to be welcoming Parker-Hannifin back to the Wolfe conference, specifically, CEO, Tom Williams. Tom, thanks for your time. Always a great opportunity to have a chat with you. Tom, I think you're going to run through some slides for 5 minutes or so, and then we'll get into Q&A.
So Tom, over to you.
Thomas L. Williams - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Chairman & CEO
No, sounds good. Thank you, Nigel. It's great to be part of this conference. So if you go ahead and go to the next slide. Everybody is familiar with the forward-looking statement, and we'll pass through that.
So I wanted to start with talking about the breadth of our technologies, and we have 8 motion and control technologies, which is really unmatched in our space and allows us to create
Parker-Hannifin Corp at Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference (Virtual) Transcript
May 26, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...