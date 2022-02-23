Feb 23, 2022 / 07:25PM GMT
Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
Fantastic. So I think we'll resume now with Parker Hannifin. It's my pleasure to have here Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive.
Questions and Answers:Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
Perhaps, Tom, if we could start out with your perspectives on, I guess, the industrial (inaudible) outlook, first of all. I think you've been quite clear in recent presentations and calls that you do see a better backdrop to industrial demand than, perhaps, what we got used to in the past decade. So maybe sort of any updated perspectives around that to start off.
Thomas L. Williams - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Chairman & CEO
Thank you, Julian, and nice to see everybody. It's good to be back in person. So a couple of things as far as -- if I think about this industrial cycle and what potential it might hold. I view it as much more constructive than what we've experienced in the last 7 or 8 years.