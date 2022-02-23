Feb 23, 2022 / 07:25PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystPerhaps, Tom, if we could start out with your perspectives on, I guess, the industrial (inaudible) outlook, first of all. I think you've been quite clear in recent presentations and calls that you do see a better backdrop to industrial demand than, perhaps, what we got used to in the past decade. So maybe sort of any updated perspectives around that to start off.- Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Chairman & CEOThank you, Julian, and nice to see everybody. It's good to be back in person. So a couple of things as far as -- if I think about this industrial cycle and what potential it might hold. I view it as much more constructive than what we've experienced in the last 7 or 8 years.