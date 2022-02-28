Feb 28, 2022 / 02:40PM GMT

David Michael Raso - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Head of Industrial Research Team



Hi. Thank you, everybody, for joining us. It's the beginning, Day 1 of the Evercore ISI Annual Industrial Conference. So really appreciate you taking the time. And I'm really trying to think of a better company given their broad exposure, the very interesting evolutionary story of the company to have kicking off the conference than Parker-Hannifin.



We're lucky today to have the VP of Finance, Robin Davenport; the CFO, Todd Leombruno, to maybe give us a little bit of a quick overview, a few slides, and then we'll dive right into Q&A. So again, thank you for participating. And I'll turn it over to you.



Todd M. Leombruno - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



David, thank you so much. Rob and I are very happy to be here. As we were just chatting earlier, we really wish we were in person, but this is a good substitute. So it's happy to see everybody, and thank you for your interest in Parker Hannifin. We just have