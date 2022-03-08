Parker-Hannifin Corp Investor and Analyst Day Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Robin J. Davenport - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - VP of Corporate Finance



Good morning, everyone. I'm Robin Davenport, Vice President of Corporate Finance. I'm very happy to welcome you to Parker-Hannifin's 2022 Investor Meeting. And wasn't it great to hear the comments from our Parker team members in the opening video? In a word, energizing. I can't think of a better way to launch today's program. They truly embody Parker's culture of ownership and engagement.



So speaking of engagement, here we are, virtual again. We had every intention of being in person, meeting with you today. And yet as recent as a few weeks ago, with continued concerns around the Omicron spike and travel restrictions that remain for many of you, we took the decision to pivot back to a virtual program this year. I can assure you that the content has not been compromised at all, and we very much look forward to seeing you in person at future events.



Let me start by directing your attention to our forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures. We will be making forward-looking statements throughout the co