May 23, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Kaman Corporation Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker host, Kary Bare, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Kary Bare - Kaman Corporation - Director of IR
Good morning. Thank you for joining us today to discuss the acquisition of the Parker-Hannifin Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division. With me today are Ian Walsh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jamie Coogan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A slide deck summarizing the transaction has been posted on our website at www.kaman.com/investors/investor-presentations.
Before we begin, I'd like to note that some of the information discussed during today's call will consist of forward-looking statements, setting forth our current expectations with respect
Kaman Corp to Acquire the Parker-Hannifin Corp Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division - M&A Call Transcript
May 23, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...