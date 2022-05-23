May 23, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Kaman Corporation Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker host, Kary Bare, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kary Bare - Kaman Corporation - Director of IR



Good morning. Thank you for joining us today to discuss the acquisition of the Parker-Hannifin Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division. With me today are Ian Walsh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jamie Coogan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A slide deck summarizing the transaction has been posted on our website at www.kaman.com/investors/investor-presentations.



Before we begin, I'd like to note that some of the information discussed during today's call will consist of forward-looking statements, setting forth our current expectations with respect