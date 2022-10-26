Parker-Hannifin Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas L. Williams - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, everybody. The 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Parker-Hannifin Corporation will please come to order.



I'd like to welcome all of our shareholders who are here in person as well as those joining via the webcast. I am Tom Williams, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the company. I will be presiding at this meeting and with me is Joe Leonti, Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of the company, who will act as secretary of this meeting.



First, I'd like to introduce our director nominees and other company representatives who are present at today's meeting. The directors here today are: Lee Banks, Vice Chairman and President of the company; Jill Evanko; Lance Fritz; Linda Harty; Bill Lacey; Kevin Lobo; Joe Scaminace; Ãke Svensson; Laura Thompson; Jim Wainscott; and myself.



And along with Lee, Joe and myself, also present today are Jenny Parmentier, Chief Operating Officer; Todd Leombruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and many other company exec