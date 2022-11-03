Q1 2023 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Todd M. Leombruno - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Parker's fiscal year 2023 Q1 earnings release webcast. As Jonathan said, this is Todd Leombruno, Chief Financial Officer, speaking. And joining me today is our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams; our Vice Chairman and President, Lee Banks; and our current Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer elect, Jenny Parmentier.



We will be addressing forward projections and non-GAAP financial measures today. Slide 2 provides details to our disclosure statement in these areas. Actual results could vary from our projections for the items listed in these forward-looking statem