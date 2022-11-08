Nov 08, 2022 / 04:15PM GMT

Mircea Dobre - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. My name is Mig Dobre. I'm the Baird analyst covering machinery and diversified industrials. It is my pleasure to introduce to you today, Parker-Hannifin. As you probably know, Parker is a global leader in industrial and aerospace motion, process control and materials technologies. Here to update us on Parker's current strategy, we're lucky to be joined by Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams; and also by incoming COO, Jenny Parmentier. So welcome to you both. It's great to have you part of the Baird Conference. I know, Tom, you have a couple of introductory remarks, and we'll do some Q&A.



Thomas L. Williams - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Well, good morning, everybody. It's great to be back at Baird and back in person with everybody. So you're familiar with the forward-looking slide, I won't belabor that. So if you're not familiar with this, this is a great slide, Parker at a glance. It