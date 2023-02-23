Feb 23, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Timothy W. Thein - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & U.S. Machinery Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for coming out Day 3 of what has been a great global industrial conference here at Citi. I'm Tim Thein, pleased to have Todd Leombruno, CFO of Parker with us. Thanks, again, Todd, for coming out. It's great to see you.



Todd M. Leombruno - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Tim, it's great to be here. Welcome back to coverage of Parker. We missed you for a while.



Timothy W. Thein - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & U.S. Machinery Analyst



Yes, it's quite a while. Yes. So if someone coming back to the Parker story after being on the sidelines for a bit, it would -- it almost feels like it's a different company and one that historically was like a global PMI on steroids play and that's transformed quite a bit, obviously, over time. But maybe if someone newer to the Parker story, today how the company is positioned relative to maybe what you would think of a